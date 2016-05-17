Check tnresults.nic.in for Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Examination Result 2016; HSC +2 Examination Results Declared

TN Plus two Results 2016 are declared today. Students can check the result atStudents can check Tamil Nadu HSC results 2016 from the official website “tnresults.nic.in”.For the 12th annual examination, nearly nine lakh students appeared.Students were eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for the class 12th examination result.The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (2016) were conducted from March 04, 2016 to April 01, 2016.We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.1: Access theofficial website:2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.3: Click on ‘Submit’4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.Click here to check the result: