Check orissaresults.nic.in & chseodisha.nic.in for CHSE Odisha Class 12th (Arts and Commerce) Exam Results 2016 likely to be declared today

Students, who appeared for CHSE class 12th Arts and Commerce examinations, will be able to locate their results on board’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.inLakhs of students have appeared foe CHSE odisha class 12th Arts and Commerce examinations 2016 at various centres across the state.1. Access the websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in 2. Select your course3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials required4. Your result will appear on the screen5. Take a printout for future reference.The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop higher secondary education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from September 7, 1982.