Check manabadi.co.in & apicet.net.in AP ICET 2016 Results: Name Roll Number wise Andhra Pradesh AP ICET results declared

Students who appeared for admission in to MBA and MCA regular Courses offered by State Universities and Professional Colleges for the academic year 2016-17, can check their results on official websites.We are providing you with the latest updates on your results. So, stay with us for more.APICET-2016 is the Integrated Common Entrance Test for admission in to MBA and MCA regular Courses offered by State Universities and Professional Colleges under the Jurisdiction of A.P State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2016-17. The APICET-2016 has been conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE. The Office of the Convener, APICET-2016 is located in Andhra University Campus.1. Access the websites: apicet.net.in OR manabadi.co.in 2. Click on APICET 2016 Results3. Enter Roll number, name and other credentials4. Click ‘Submit’5. Your APICET 2016 result will be displayed on the screen