Check kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in for KSEEB Class 10th SSLC Results of Karnataka Board; Results to be declared shortly

KSEEB Class 10th SSLC results for 2015-16 session will be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board shortly at 3:00 pm. Students who appeared for Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams this year will be able to check their results on Karnataka board's official websites.The KSEEB conducted the Class 10th (SSLC) exams from March 30 to April 13. More than 8.49 lakh students reported to have appeared in the examination at 3,082 centres across the state.Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board which came in to existence in the year 1966, has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. Every year the student strength is increasing tremendously.1: Access the Karnataka Board official website: karresults.nic.in OR sslc.kar.nic.in 3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will display on the screen.

The board has ventured to conduct the supplementary examination for the failed candidates of the examination of March in June month of every year itself; this will enable the students who would be successful in the June examination to join higher education courses in the same academic year from July itself. This process was introduced first time in the country.