Check karresults.nic.in & pue.kar.nic.in for Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 results 2016 likely to be declared shortly

The PUC Result 2016 Karnataka can be accessed on official websites of Karnataka board: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.
Follow these steps to check your results
1: Access the official website: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
About the board:
The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.
There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.
After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.
First Published: 18 May 2016 05:18 AM