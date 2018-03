Check karresults.nic.in & pue.kar.nic.in for Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 results 2016 likely to be declared shortly

: The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Class 12th exam results or PUC Examinations results 2016 are likely to be declared today, by the Department Of Pre University Education, Karnataka.The PUC Result 2016 Karnataka can be accessed on official websites of Karnataka board: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.1: Access the official website: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in 2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.3: Click on ‘Submit’4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.