Check http://www.gseb.org for GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results to be declared shortly

On the official websites, at 4.00 PM, the result can be checked on gseb.org and gseb.results-nic.in.
Candidates waiting to get their class 12 results have to visit the official website and after filling required information roll number, registration number and date of birth, they can see the result.
As per the latest information, on May 24, the GSHSEB class 10th results 2016 is expected to be declared.
However, the GSHSEB class 12th general stream result date is not yet been decided.
At the time of declaration of result, due to the heavy load on the website, students may face technical issues. Candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result page in a short interval of time.
Steps for checking GSHSEB 2016 results online:
1: Access the GSHSEB official website: www.gseb.org.
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
5: Check and save the result
Click here to check the result: www.gseb.org
First Published: 17 May 2016 09:23 AM