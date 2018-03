Check http://www.gseb.org for GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results to be declared shortly

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has made an announcement that the Science stream results (2016) for Class 12 results will be declared today.On the official websites, at 4.00 PM, the result can be checked on gseb.org and gseb.results-nic.in.Candidates waiting to get their class 12 results have to visit the official website and after filling required information roll number, registration number and date of birth, they can see the result.As per the latest information, on May 24, the GSHSEB class 10th results 2016 is expected to be declared.However, the GSHSEB class 12th general stream result date is not yet been decided.At the time of declaration of result, due to the heavy load on the website, students may face technical issues. Candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result page in a short interval of time.1: Access theofficial website: www.gseb.org.2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.3: Click on ‘Submit’4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.5: Check and save the resultClick here to check the result: www.gseb.org