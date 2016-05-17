Check gseb.org for GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results to be declared shortly

This will be a huge sigh of relief for the Gujarat Board students as they are eagerly waiting for results since the day their exams got over. This year, the GSHSEB class 12th examinations were held in the months of February-March.
Lakhs of students have appeared for GSHSEB Class 12 examinations at various centres across the state.
How to check WBCHSE class 12th examination results online:
1: Access the WBCHSE official website: www.gseb.org
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
First Published: 17 May 2016 10:29 AM