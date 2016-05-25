Check goaresults.nic.in & gbshse.gov.in for Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC (Class 10th) Results 2016; Results to be declared shortly





PANAJI: The Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC (class 10th) results will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on May 25th. Students who apperead for Goa Board SSC examinations this year will be able to check their results on the official website of GBSHSE.



The Private candidate can collect their Passing Certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s Office, Alto Hall Ticket.



According to a Goa board press release, “results of S.S.C. March 2016 Examination conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim will be declared on Wednesday 25th May 2016 at 03.00 p.m.”



The board conducted SSC Examination between April 1, 2016 to April 22, 2016



The GBSHSE 10th board results, Goa 10th SSC results, Goa Board SSC 10th result 2016, Goa board 10th exam result will be available on official websites the board: gbshse.gov.in and goaresults.nic.in



The results can be located on SMS.



GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750



How to check your results online:



1: Access the Goa Board official website:



3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.



4: Click on ‘Submit’



5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.



The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.