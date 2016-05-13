Check Chseodisha.nic.in & orissaresults.nic.in for CHSE Odisha / Orissa Board Class 12th XII Plus two Exam Result 2016; result to be declared shortly

The state higher education minister Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi will announce the results at 11.45am on May 13 as per schedule.
Odisha state minister Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi will announce CHSE Class 12 results at 11:45am on May 13, reported Hindustan times. According to reports, the results of the arts and commerce stream for 2015-16 session, will be released in the last week of May.
Students desirous of applying for rechecking / re-addition of marks in any of the paper(s) may do so within 15 days of the declaration of the Examination results.
How to check your CHSE Class 12 results:
1: Access the board's website: orissaresults.nic.in OR chseodisha.nic.in
2: Click on the 'Results' tab.
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will display on the screen.
The Odisha Board conducted CHSE Class 12th exams 2016 between March 2 and March 24. Over 3,73,000 students appeared in the Class 12 board examinations this year and more than More than 3,70,000 students wrote CHSE Class 12 examination this year out of which 85,000 have appeared for CHSE Class 12 science exams.
A message for students:
To all those students of Odisha Board who will get good marks in exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you will have to continue building upon your good performance.
And to others, do remember that your CHSE exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They are not a statement or number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you from doing what you want in the long-term, remember you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
About the Board:
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.
