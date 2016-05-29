Check biharboard.ac.in & biharboard.bih.nic.in for BSEB Class 10th Result 2016: Bihar Board Results likely to be declared today

Students who have been eagerly waiting for their results, since the day exams were over, will be able to access scorecards on the official websites of Bihar Board (BSEB).
The Class 10th or Matric exams were conducted by the BSEB from 11th March till 18th March 2016. In which, lakhs of students have appeared at various centres across the state.
How to check your results:
1: Access the official website: www.biharboard.ac.in OR biharboard.bih.nic.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will appear on the screen.
About the Board:
The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.
First Published: 29 May 2016 04:50 AM