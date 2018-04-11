Andhra Pradesh AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: AP Intermediate 2nd Year results tomorrow on bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com

Students who wrote for BSEAP Class 12 exams for the session 2017-18 can check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS once declared.



The AP Board has conducted Intermediate 2nd Year (Class 12) examination from March 1 to March 18, 2018. Over 450,000 students had registered for the AP Board Inter-II (Class 12) exams.



The second-year examination was successfully conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Education Board from March 1 to 19 this year.



How to check AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year results on mobile.



Type 'APGEN2' give space and then write your Registration Number. Now send it to '56263'. (APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263)



How to check AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year results on websites.



1: Click on the official website www.bieap.gov.in or www.manabadi.com



2: Check Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018



3: Click on the Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018 link



4: Enter your Roll number and other required details



Andhra Pradesh AP board Class 12 results 2018 will be declared n April 12. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to announce AP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 10 am on Thursday on its official website www.bieap.gov.in. The results can also be accssed at www.manabadi.com