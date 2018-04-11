  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Andhra Pradesh AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: AP Intermediate 2nd Year results tomorrow on bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Andhra Pradesh AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: AP Intermediate 2nd Year results tomorrow on bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com

Andhra Pradesh AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: AP Intermediate 2nd Year results tomorrow on bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com

Andhra Pradesh AP board Class 12 results 2018 will be declared n April 12. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to announce AP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 10 am on Thursday on its official website www.bieap.gov.in. The results can also be accssed at www.manabadi.com

By: | Updated: 11 Apr 2018 08:09 PM
Check bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com for Andhra Pradesh AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: AP Intermediate 2nd Year results tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: AP Intermediate 2nd Year results tomorrow on bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com

Andhra Pradesh AP board Class 12 results 2018 will be declared n April 12. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to announce AP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 10 am on Thursday on its official website www.bieap.gov.in. The results can also be accssed at www.manabadi.com

Students who wrote for BSEAP Class 12 exams for the session 2017-18 can check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS once declared.

The AP Board has conducted Intermediate 2nd Year (Class 12) examination from March 1 to March 18, 2018. Over 450,000 students had registered for the AP Board Inter-II (Class 12) exams.

The second-year examination was successfully conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Education Board from March 1 to 19 this year.

How to check AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year results on mobile.

Type 'APGEN2' give space and then write your Registration Number. Now send it to '56263'. (APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263)

How to check AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year results on websites.

1: Click on the official website www.bieap.gov.in or www.manabadi.com

2: Check Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018

3: Click on the Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018 link

4: Enter your Roll number and other required details

5: Click on Submit

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 08:09 PM
View Comments
Next Story PM to party leaders: Observe fast tomorrow to expose Opposition
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

IT'S OFFICIAL! Sonam Kapoor to tie knot with Anand Ahuja in May

Here's the guest list of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding

Aman Gandhi to play the antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give cute couple goals

Unnao Gangrape: Last video of victim's father before his death