Charge sheet filed against 'honey-trapped' IAF officer in espionage case





The charge sheet was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat here against Group Captain Arun Marwah, who was booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through WhatsApp.



The court has put up the final report for taking cognisance on April 24.



As per the complaint filed against Marwah by the Air Force, he was caught by the counter-intelligence wing after he was found carrying a high-end phone at the headquarters which are banned there.



Punishment under the Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years.

