Charge sheet filed against four DU students for 'stalking' Smriti Irani

The final report was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarwaria who took cognisance of the charge sheet and put up the matter for October 15.

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 01:00 PM
Union Minister Smriti Irani | PTI-File

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against four Delhi University students for allegedly misbehaving with and stalking union minister Smriti Irani in 2017.

The four youths, identified as Sitanshu, Karan, Avinash and Amit, were booked on charges of stalking, criminal intimidation and intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

"I take cognisance of the offence as mentioned in the charge sheet. Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the cases, there is sufficient material on record to issue summons against the accused," the judge said, noting that the accused were on bail.

In April 2017, the police had alleged that the drunk students had followed Irani's car in Lutyens' Delhi, following which they were detained.

Acting on a complaint, the police had intercepted the car in which the four youths were travelling. The students, in the age group of 18-19 years, were detained at the Chanakyapuri police station in the diplomatic enclave here. The incident had occurred near the US embassy, the police had said.

It had claimed that the medical examination of the accused had confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 01:00 PM
