 'Chappal Chor Pakistan' protest outside Pakistan Embassy over Kulbhushan's family treatment
The protesters in the US also brought a carton full of shoes to be donated to the Pakistani embassy

08 Jan 2018
'Chappal Chor Pakistan' protest outside Pakistan Embassy over Kulbhushan's family treatment

The protesters said that Pakistan meted out "inhumane" treatment to Jadhav's wife and mother during their tightly-controlled interaction (IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER)

NEW DELHI: A group of Americans of Indian, Afghan and Baloch descents protested outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC. The protest was demonstrated over the “inhumane” treatment of the wife and mother of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav during their recent visit to Islamabad.

Mr Jadhav's wife Chetankul and mother Avanti were asked to remove their mangalsutra, bindi, bangles. They were also forced to change their clothes before their 40-minute meeting.

Across a glass screen, the family was talking to him through an intercom. Pakistan then "confiscated" Ms Chetankul's footwear claiming that "there was something metallic in it".

ALSO READ: #ChappalChorPakistan trends after Pakistan confiscates shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife

The protesters said that Pakistan's conduct with Mr Jadhav's wife and mother during their tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 is condemnable.

The protesters also brought a carton full of shoes to be donated to the Pakistani embassy.

One of the protester said, "When they stole the chappal of a woman who was in distress, I hope they use these also. I want to say one thing"



Ahmar Mustikhan, founder of the American Friends of Balochistan, who organised the event "Chappal Chor Pakistan" said, "The trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav violated all norms of international law as it was conducted by a military court"

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Last year, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.

