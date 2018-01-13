 Chandigarh stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala claims innocence in YouTube video, says 'all charges false'
"I am hoping that such a baseless video which is clearly a blatant lie will not affect the actual proceedings of law," Varnika Kundu

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 07:38 PM
On Friday, Vikas Barala was released from the Burail jail in Chandigarh.(YouTube/Screen grab)

New Delhi: Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP’s chief Subhash Barala, a day after being released on bail in the Varnika Kundu stalking case claimed innocence in a video uploaded on YouTube.

In the video clip, Vikas Barala said, there were no charges of eve-teasing or molestation against him either in the FIR or court and these were all false, baseless and only rumours.

People have been hearing a lot about him, he said and added he is completely innocent and all charges levelled against him are false and baseless.

"In reality, I'm myself a victim in this case,” Barala added.

"We have kept our complete faith in judicial system. And I am hoping that such a baseless video which is clearly a blatant lie will not affect the actual proceedings of law," Varnika Kundu said on Vikas Barala's YouTube video claiming innocence, reported ANI.

