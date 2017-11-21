Centre to introduce bill to end Triple Talaq in Winter Session next month: Sources

New Delhi: The government is likely to introduce legislation in the Winter Session of Parliament next month to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq.Triple Talaq is divorce among Muslims that is said to be still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down.Government functionaries, who did not wish to be named, told news agency PTI that the Centre was considering to bring a suitable legislation or amend existing penal provisions, which would make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.As the law stands today, a victim of 'talaq-e-biddat' would have no option but to approach the police for redressal of her grievance as a Muslim clergy would be of no assistance to her.Even police are helpless as no action can be taken against the husband in the absence of punitive provisions in the law, they explained.The ministerial committee has been constituted to frame a law, and the government plans to bring this legislation in the Winter Session of Parliament, the functionaries said.In August, the Supreme Court struck down the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce or 'talaq- e-biddat' as arbitrary and unconstitutional.Currently, the dates for the Winter Session of the Parliament, haven’t been announced yet. On Monday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had accused the government of sabotaging the winter session of Parliament.The winter session is traditionally convened in the third week of November and lasts till the third week of December.Defending the Modi government, Jaitley said the opposition party had also delayed a session in 2011 and even earlier because the sittings coincided with election campaigns.