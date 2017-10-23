 Centre to begin sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir
The government will engage in dialogue with all sections of the society on Kashmir issue, Rajnath said.

Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensitive to issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday said that it will start sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and has appointed former IB director Dineshwar Sharma as its representative.

Sharma's rank will be equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secretary, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters here.

Addressing a press conference, Rajnath said Sharma will be free to interact with all sections of society, especially youth and understand their aspirations.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensitive to issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort PM had that neither by bullet, nor by abuses but by embracing the people we can solve the problems in Jammu and Kashmir. The PM’s statement had clearly underlined our government’s policy and intention towards Jammu and Kashmir," Rajnath said.

