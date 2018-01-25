 Padmaavat violence: Centre not to interfere, asks states to maintain law and order
By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 04:41 PM
New Delhi: The Centre has said it won't interfere in the ongoing Padmaavat controversy and the 'violence' against the film.

Sources in the Home Ministry said maintaining the law and order is the responsibility of the states and none of them have yet sought assistance of central reserve security force. States can mobilise the services of Rapid Action Force if required.

Opposition parties have demanded intervention of the Central government in the increasing violence that have erupted is most of the BJP-ruled states.

IN PICS - Padmaavat Released Across India, Maximum Protest In BJP-Ruled States

Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about and take moral responsibility for the violence unleashed in the name of protests.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying the forces that "killed Muslims and burnt Dalits" are now "intruding into our homes, coming after our children".

He condemned the attack on a school bus by an alleged mob of Karni Sena protesting the release of 'Padmaavat' in Gurgaon.

First Published:
