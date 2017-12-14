Here are the LIVE Updates of Central Gujarat Exit Poll

One of the important regions of Gujarat is Central Gujarat. It has 40 seats out of 182.
Central Gujarat is region which includes Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod and Chhota Udaipur districts. To understand who have people voted, ABP News has conducted an Exit Poll predicting the crucial results.
Here are LIVE UPDATES of Exit Poll for the Central Gujarat region:
- Congress Ave Che, Bhajpa Jave che, says Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi
- Will be a big victory of the BJP: Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao
- First data to be out at 5:30pm . (WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE)
Central Gujarat, once a Congress' fort, slipped from its hands gradually. However, Congress, has been trying to save its fort and pitching BJP's failure.
Post polarization in 2002, Central Gujarat had delivered one of the most stunning verdicts, 37 on 41 for the BJP.
In 2007, the BJP's sway over central Gujarat reduced substantially with the tempers cooling down.
North and central Gujarat put together gave the BJP 56 seats in 2007.
In 2012, BJP won 20 of the 38 seats up for grabs in central Gujarat and this time, it is banking on new inroads into tribal communities, which have more or less voted for Congress.
This time the fight for BJP, in Central Gujarat, is even more tough as OBC leader Alpesh Tahkor has joined hands with Congress against the saffron party. He comes from Ahmedabad. He may pull OBC votes in favour of the grand old party.
Gujarat – Second phase of elections
Elections – December 14, 2017
Timing of voting – 8 AM to 5 PM
Number of seats going for elections – 93 (Reserved for SC – 6, Reserved for STs - 13)
Seats in Rural region in the second phase – 45 seats
Seats in Urban region in the second phase – 48 seats
Number of districts going for elections – 14 districts
Number of regions in second phase – Two (Central Gujarat and North Gujarat)
Central Gujarat – 8 districts with 61 seats
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 14 Dec 2017 04:03 PM