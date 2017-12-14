Here are the LIVE Updates of Central Gujarat Exit Poll



Congress Ave Che, Bhajpa Jave che, says Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi



Will be a big victory of the BJP: Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao



First data to be out at 5:30pm . (WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE)



Gujarat – Second phase of elections

Polling for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 ends at 5pm following which the fate candidates will be sealed. Now, who is chosen by the voters and who is dumped, we all come to know about it on December 18 when the votes will be counted.One of the important regions of Gujarat is Central Gujarat. It has 40 seats out of 182.Central Gujarat is region which includes Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod and Chhota Udaipur districts. To understand who have people voted, ABP News has conducted an Exit Poll predicting the crucial results.Central Gujarat, once a Congress' fort, slipped from its hands gradually. However, Congress, has been trying to save its fort and pitching BJP's failure.Post polarization in 2002, Central Gujarat had delivered one of the most stunning verdicts, 37 on 41 for the BJP.In 2007, the BJP's sway over central Gujarat reduced substantially with the tempers cooling down.North and central Gujarat put together gave the BJP 56 seats in 2007.In 2012, BJP won 20 of the 38 seats up for grabs in central Gujarat and this time, it is banking on new inroads into tribal communities, which have more or less voted for Congress.This time the fight for BJP, in Central Gujarat, is even more tough as OBC leader Alpesh Tahkor has joined hands with Congress against the saffron party. He comes from Ahmedabad. He may pull OBC votes in favour of the grand old party.– December 14, 2017– 8 AM to 5 PM– 93 (Reserved for SC – 6, Reserved for STs - 13)– 45 seats– 48 seats– 14 districts– Two (Central Gujarat and North Gujarat)– 8 districts with 61 seats