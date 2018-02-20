Center should do justice to our state: CM NC Naidu on special status to Andhra Pradesh

While speaking on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NC Naidu said Center should do "justice" to our state. He also attacked Congress party for "injustice at the time of bifurcation.""Center should do justice to our state. I am only asking for justice. But both YSRCP, BJP are criticizing me. Congress is blaming me. It's not good. Cong did injustice at the time of bifurcation, now BJP isn't properly implementing the promises," CM said on Monday, reported ANI."Some are asking for resignations. If our MPs resign, who will fight for our state. No confidence motion should be last resort. We will not simply put such motion. It needs at least 54 MPs. But we don't have that number," Naidu further added.It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh state, due to the Telangana movement.The Act defined the boundaries of the two states, determined how the assets and liabilities were to be divided and laid out the status of Hyderabad as the permanent capital of new Telangana state and temporary capital of the Andhra Pradesh state.