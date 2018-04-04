 Chief Election Commissioner in Karnataka to review poll-preparedness
  Chief Election Commissioner in Karnataka to review poll-preparedness

Chief Election Commissioner in Karnataka to review poll-preparedness

The state will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes is on May 15.

By: || Updated: 04 Apr 2018 11:16 PM
Chief Election Commissioner in Karnataka to review poll-preparedness

File image

Bengaluru: Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka to check election-preparedness, Wednesday released a booklet as part of voters' awareness drive.

The state will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes is on May 15.

The CEC is accompanied by two other election commissioners, Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa.

After releasing the booklet, the CEC held a meeting with state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar and other senior officials.

The CEC and the two commissioners will hold a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, top police officers and other senior officials.

He's likely to speak to the deputy commissioners of some of the districts.

He will also hold meetings with the representatives of political parties in the next two days.

The Janata Dal (Secular) today submitted a memorandum to the CEC, urging him to set up a single window system to dispose of applications and complaints by political parties.

The party has also questioned the three-month extension of service given to chief secretary K Ratna Prabha when the model code of conduct is in force.

The extension is against the provision of law and the model code of conduct, the memorandum said.

First Published:
