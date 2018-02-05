Ceasefire violation: Pakistan used anti-tank guided missile on Indian outposts

Pakistan targeting residential areas

However, this time, Pakistan moved a step ahead and used anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) to target Indian outposts. Earlier Pakistan had been using mortars or machine-guns but this time it used missile.An anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a guided missile primarily designed to hit and destroy heavily armored military vehicles.In ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a new trend has emerged recently. The neighbour now is targeting residential areas.Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, 84 schools were closed as a precautionary measure after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri sector on Sunday.Image: ANI"We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," said Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State Home Affairs on ceasefire violations by Pakistan.(With ANI inputs)