 Ceasefire violation: Pakistan used anti-tank guided missile on Indian outposts
An anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a guided missile primarily designed to hit and destroy heavily armored military vehicles.

By: || Updated: 05 Feb 2018 10:40 AM
Image: AFP/Representational

New Delhi: Once again Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir in which a young Army Captain and three jawans were killed. 

However, this time, Pakistan moved a step ahead and used anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) to target Indian outposts. Earlier Pakistan had been using mortars or machine-guns but this time it used missile.

3

Pakistan targeting residential areas

In ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a new trend has emerged recently. The neighbour now is targeting residential areas.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, 84 schools were closed as a precautionary measure after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri sector on Sunday.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

"We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," said Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State Home Affairs on ceasefire violations by Pakistan.



(With ANI inputs)

First Published:
