CCTV VIDEO: Car hits Delhi girl, throws her into air

This is not a scene from a movie but an actual accident in a busy street in Delhi. The Santro car in question was seen turning dangerously in a street full of people. First the car, missed a person than the car missed a couple of other people. Finally, the car hit a girl and threw her several feet in the air.The incident was caught on a CCTV installed nearby. The incident is of Madhu Vihar area of Delhi. The accident occurred at around 5 pm on May 16. 16-year-old Poonam was coming home after taking tutions. She was clearly walking on the side of the road. The car, however, was never in control. The occupants didn’t think to apply break but rammed into the girl. The girl was admitted to a hospital where her condition is serious.Shockingly, after the incident the occupants of the car got off as nothing serious had happened. They were not disturbed at all.The irate mob beat the driver up and then handed him over to the police.