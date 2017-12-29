Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire

The fire broke out after 12.30 am at One Above Pub, located on the third floor of the four-story Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound.
WATCH THE VIDEO:
#WATCH #CCTVVisuals of people evacuating, rushing out during the #KamalaMillsFire incident in #Mumbai in the late night hours. pic.twitter.com/YytzcHGtj4
— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017
Among the dead was Khushbu Bansali who was celebrating her 29th birthday, and 10 other women. The massive blaze engulfed the entire building in about 30 minutes and took several hours to be put out. The cause of the fire is not known.
The tragedy has cast a shadow on the upcoming New Year 2018 celebrations in the maximum city renowned for its varied night life, late-night parties and outings.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 09:30 PM