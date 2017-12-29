 Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire

Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire

A CCTV footage has emerged from Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality where a fire broke out in a pub claiming 14 lives. The footage shows people running haphazardly to save their lives.

By: || Updated: 29 Dec 2017 09:34 PM
Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire

The footage shows people running haphazardly to save their lives.

NEW DELHI: A CCTV footage has emerged from Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality where a fire broke out in a pub and claimed 14 lives. The footage shows people running haphazardly to save their lives.

The fire broke out after 12.30 am at One Above Pub, located on the third floor of the four-story Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound.

WATCH THE VIDEO:



Among the dead was Khushbu Bansali who was celebrating her 29th birthday, and 10 other women. The massive blaze engulfed the entire building in about 30 minutes and took several hours to be put out. The cause of the fire is not known.

The tragedy has cast a shadow on the upcoming New Year 2018 celebrations in the maximum city renowned for its varied night life, late-night parties and outings.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Koraput rape victim says DGP of bribed me to withdraw complaint

trending now

VIDEO
Mumbai Fire: Mojo Bistro Lounge denies presence of any ...
INDIA
Triple Talaq bill: Shia Board calls for 10 years punishment ...
VIDEO
Shimla: Commotion reported during Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit ...