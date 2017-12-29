Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire

The fire broke out after 12.30 am at One Above Pub, located on the third floor of the four-story Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound.WATCH THE VIDEO:Among the dead was Khushbu Bansali who was celebrating her 29th birthday, and 10 other women. The massive blaze engulfed the entire building in about 30 minutes and took several hours to be put out. The cause of the fire is not known.The tragedy has cast a shadow on the upcoming New Year 2018 celebrations in the maximum city renowned for its varied night life, late-night parties and outings.