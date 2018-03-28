CBSE to re-hold Class X Maths, Class XII Economics exams after paper leak reports



CBSE will conduct re-examination of Maths paper for class X and Economics paper of class XII. #boardexams pic.twitter.com/RCOwqRt6EZ

— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

New Delhi: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) has decided to reconduct Class X Maths and Class XII Economics examinations following reports of paper leak.The Class 12 Economics examination was held on Tuesday while the Class 10 Mathematics examination was held today morning."The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week," said CBSE in statement.There were reports of the question paper being leaked and circulated through social media and WhatsApp a night before the schedule of the examination.A similar incident took place on March 15 when Delhi Government had said that it had received complaints of class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked following which a probe was ordered. The Board denied any leak.An estimated 28 lakh students are appearing for the Class X and Class XII board exams this year that began on March 5.Learning about the re-exam, Harjot, a Class X student said, "we studied day and night for the Maths exam and we need to again prepare for it. We need to undergo the same pressure once again now."PM Narendra Modi speaks to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on phone over CBSE exams paper leak case, expresses disappointment, says Sources.Addressing a press confernece, Javadekar said a police complaint has been made and strict action will be taken. "Some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp & we've made Police complaint regarding it. Investigation is underway & strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed."