CBSE to provide 2 marks to 10th board students for a typing error in English exam



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide compensation of two marks to Class tenth students for a typing error in the English question paper. pic.twitter.com/nMETO57rTr

The Central Board of Secondary Education will reportedly grant two extra marks to all the students who appeared in the class 10 board examinations.This is a compensatory move by the board for a typing error in the question paper of English subject.As per the reports, CBSE made this announcement after several teachers and students approached the Board to compensate for the error in the English paper that was held on March 12.The error was in the comprehension passage section. As per the reports, a typo error was there in the third question of Passage 2 of Section A.The move may bring relief to the students needing two marks to pass the paper, if applied without conditions.CBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations commenced from March 5 and concluded by April 25.The results are expected to be announced by the Board in the last week of May.