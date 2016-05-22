CBSE Results: Govt schools outshine private schools in Delhi



Delhi govt schools performed better than private schools. Well done! Team Education of Delhi. I'm proud of my team. #DelhiEducation

— Education Minister (@Minister_Edu) May 21, 2016



Congratulations & Thanks to all the class 12 students of Delhi Govt Schools. Well done! Your performance make me feel proud. #DelhiEducation



— Education Minister (@Minister_Edu) May 21, 2016



: Delhi's government schools have outperformed private schools in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results which were declared on Saturday.The pass percentage in government schools was 88.98 per cent against 86.67 per cent in private schools. Girls performed better than boys in the national capital too with a pass percentage of 91.71 per cent. The pass percentage of boys in Delhi was 82.51 per cent.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to saying, "am so happy that Delhi govt school students have done so well".He also congratulated Sukriti Gupta who is the all India topper with 99.4 per cent marks.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted, "Delhi govt schools performed better than private schools. Well done! Team Education of Delhi. I'm proud of my team"."Result of Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV) is 99.62 per cent. More than Delhi KVs (95.71 pc) & public Schools (86.67 pc).This is a remarkable. 130 Schools achieved 100 pc result against 103 last year. 546 Schools achieved 90 pc and above against 525 schools last year," he said in a series of tweets.Kirti Dua of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Civil Lines, has topped the government schools in Delhi in Science stream with 97 per cent marks.Aman Kumar (RPVV Shalimar Bagh), Parul (RT Ram SV Surhera), Dimpi Vashishth (SKV Model Town) are the toppers in Commerce, Vocational and Arts streams. They have scored 97 per cent, 96.8 and 95.8 per cent marks respectively.Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, spoke to the four toppers and congratulated them for their performance.