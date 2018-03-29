CBSE paper leak mastermind from Delhi, suspect Police; Crime branch conducts raids

According to sources, the police suspects the kingpin of the CBSE paper leak case belongs to Delhi's Mianwali area.Meanwhile, CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police said that it received a complaint through fax on March 23, in which a person hailing from Rajinder Nagar was named. This person, Vicky, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute. A copy of this complaint was forwarded to the CBSE's regional office on the next day.On March 24, CBSE academic unit received an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of handwritten answer papers of economics paper held on that day. On the papers inside the envelope, it was indicated that the papers were leaked and circulated through WhatsApp numbers.The CBSE has announced re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects following reports of paper leaks.The board said a new foolproof system would be in place from Monday for exams and the examination dates will be put up on the CBSE website within a week.In order to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed in the examination centers, the question paper will now reach half hour before the examination.As per reports, the paper which will be electronically-coded can be accessed only with a password. The paper will then be printed directly at the examination center.The CBSE on Wednesday announced re-examination. On March 26, Class XII CBSE students were left appalled following the rumors of their Economics paper being leaked on social media hours before the examination. A similar incident occurred on March 15 when several students had received copies of CBSE Accountancy paper on WhatsApp, hours before their exam.Sixteen lakh students are expected to appear for the class 10 exam and four lakh for the class 12 exam.