CBSE paper leaks: 'I alerted CBSE, PM & police on March 17, but no action was taken,' alleges whistleblower



I had managed to contact the person leaking the paper through Youtube. I alerted CBSE, PM and Police on March 17, but no action was taken. I am 100% sure Political Science paper was also leaked: Whistleblower #Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/ZWA1iIREab

— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

New Delhi: A whistleblower in CBSE paper leak case said on Saturday that he "alerted CBSE, PM and Police on March 17, but no action was taken"."I had managed to contact the person leaking the paper through YouTube. I alerted CBSE, PM and Police on March 17, but no action was taken. I am 100% sure Political Science paper was also leaked," said whistleblower who belongs to Ludhiana.The CBSE on Friday said the re-examination of Class XII Economics Paper will be held on April 25."The re-exam of Class X Maths will be held in July in Delhi and Haryana. The exact date for the Class 10 exam will be announced later," said Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development."Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi (NCR) & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup further said.There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-test will be conducted outside the country, he said. "The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India."