CBSE paper leaks case: Delhi High Court issues notice to CBSE, Delhi Police & HRD ministry

New Delhi: In the latest development in CBSE paper leaks case, on Monday, Delhi High Court issued notice to CBSE, Delhi Police and HRD ministry on a PIL seeking 10th Maths paper be preferably held earlier and also seeking court monitored probe into, reported news agency ANI.Next date of hearing is 16th March.The CBSE on Friday said the re-examination of Class XII Economics Paper will be held on April 25."The re-exam of Class X Maths will be held in July in Delhi and Haryana. The exact date for the Class 10 exam will be announced later," said Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development."Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi (NCR) & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup further said.There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-test will be conducted outside the country, he said. "The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India."