CBSE Paper leaks case: CBSE official suspended for laxity in supervising exam centre



Consequent to the arrest of 2 teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, & a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class12 eco. paper & probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision. (1/2)

— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018



On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2)

— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018

In the latest development in CBSE papers leak case, a CBSE official has been suspended over his dereliction of duty while supervising an examination centre.The Human Resource Development Ministry said that a formal enquiry has been initiated in view of the examiner’s laxity in supervising the exam centre.Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, tweeted about the latest development.Earlier in the day three arrests had been made. Among those arrested were the owner of a coaching centre, Tauquir and two teachers of a private school identified as Rishabh and Rohit.The two arrested teachers are from at Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, while Tauquir heads a coaching centre in Delhi. They have been arrested for their role in leaking class 12 economics paper.Swarup informed that CBSE personnel Rana has been found lax in supervision consequent to a probe done by CBSE.The CBSE had said on Friday that the re-examination of Class XII Economics Paper will be held on April 25, while the exact date for the Class 10 exam will be announced later."Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi (NCR) & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup had earlier said.There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-test will be conducted outside the country, he said. "The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India