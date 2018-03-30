 CBSE Paper Leak: Raj Thackeray wants students to boycott re-exam
"I appeal to all parents. Don't tell your son or daughter to sir for re-exam," he said.

By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 03:08 PM
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

New Delhi: Amid protests by students against the CBSE board paper leak, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday asked students to boycott the re-examination.

The CBSE announced a retest of the Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers earlier this week following reports that the papers were leaked.

Thackeray, who is at present a stringent critic of the Modi government said, “Paper leak is the fault of the government. Instead of accepting their mistake, why are they forcing students to give re-exam."

"If the government isn't able to secure question papers then it's not a fault fo the students. Why should they give re-exam," he asked.

"I appeal to all parents. Don't tell your son or daughter to sir for re-exam."

Students and Congress youth leaders today held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked, accusing the board of negligence and demanding immediate action against the culprits. (PICS/ANI)

First Published:
Next Story Tribal women in Jashpur getting self empowered against all odds

