CBSE paper leak: Exam papers were circulated in 10 WhatsApp groups

New Delhi: In the latest development in CBSE paper leak case it has come to light that the exam papers were circulated in 10 WhatsApp groups.The exam papers were circulated in 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members each including private tutors, students and parents, reported news agency ANI.Delhi Police Crime Branch is questioning admins of these WhatsApp groups.Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has written to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on CBSE Class XII & X paper leaks and requested him to convene a day-long brain storming session of education minsters so that similar incidents do not happen in the future.On Friday, students protest continued against CBSE as a group of them sought removal of educational institute's chairperson over the class 10 and 12 paper leak.Though the examination body is yet to announce fresh dates of re-examination, massive protests could be seen by students outside the Kushak Road residence of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.