CBSE paper leak: Delhi police register two cases; question school, college students

New Delhi: The Crime Branch Cell of the Delhi Police which is investigating the CBSE paper leak case said two cases have been registered & a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed.Speaking to reporters, RP Upadhyay, Special CP, Delhi said twenty five people have been questioned so far. “The the papers were leaked on WhatsApp a day before the exam. No person has been arrested so far.”He said the Cybercrime cell is trying to find out the origin of the mail which was sent as a complaint to CBSE about the leak of the two papers.Giving out details of the suspected persons behind the leak, Upadhay said, “a few school and college students from various institutions have been rounded up for questioning. Suspect Vicky who runs a coaching institute is also being questioned."Upadhay said in the initial investigation there’s been no form of money exchange between the students. “The college students are in their first year and were in touch with some school students as they passed out from the same school. The school students received the paper on Whatsapp by their seniors and a couple of tutors.”The CBSE, which has announced a retest in the two papers - Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics, is likely to declare the re-examination date by early next week.