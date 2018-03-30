CBSE paper leak: 'As a student I should have rejected the paper even if it came to me,' says Piyush Goyal

Talking about CBSE paper leak Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that "children have to suffer" because of all this."In this paper leakage, as a student I should have rejected the paper even if it came to me. Unfortunately it is very tough & children have to suffer the consequences of few peoples misdemeanour and there are children agitating down the streets," he said, reported news agency ANI.Meanwhile, in the latest development in CBSE paper leak case it has come to light that the exam papers were circulated in 10 WhatsApp groups.The exam papers were circulated in 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members each including private tutors, students and parents, reported news agency.Delhi Police Crime Branch is questioning admins of these WhatsApp groups.Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has written to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on CBSE Class XII & X paper leaks and requested him to convene a day-long brain storming session of education minsters so that similar incidents do not happen in the future.