CBSE NEET Admit Card 2018 released at cbseneet.nic.in ; Here is how you can download admit card

How to download the admit card
Students can visit the official website cbseneet.nic.in to download the admit card and follow these steps.
Visit cbseneet.nic.in
In the online services section on the lower left, click on the Admit Card NEET (UG) 2018 link
Fill the registration number , date of birth and security pin , in the page that opens, then click submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Students are advised to take at least three printouts of the admit card for future use.
You can use this direct link to download the admit card for CBSE : Direct Link for NEET 2018 admit card
The admit card needs to be carried compulsorily to the examination centre on the date of examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 2018.
