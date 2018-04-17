CBSE NEET Admit Card 2018 released at cbseneet.nic.in ; Here is how you can download admit card

  • Latest News
NEET Exam Admit Card 2018: Students can download the admit card from cbseneet.nic.in

Updated: 17 Apr 2018 01:18 PM
Image: cbseneet.nic.in

New Delhi:  The Admit card for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam (NEET) 2018 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday afternoon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education which organises the national level exam across the country every year, has released the admit card on the official website of CBSE NEET-  cbseneet.nic.in .

How to download the admit card

Students can visit the official website cbseneet.nic.in to download the admit card and follow these steps.

Visit cbseneet.nic.in

In the online services section on the lower left, click on the Admit Card NEET (UG) 2018 link

Fill the registration number , date of birth and security pin , in the page that opens, then click submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Students are advised to take at least three printouts of the admit card for future use.

You can use this direct link to download the admit card for CBSE : Direct Link for NEET 2018 admit card
The admit card needs to be carried compulsorily to the examination centre on the date of examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 2018.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 01:09 PM
