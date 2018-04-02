CBSE denies rumours about class 10 Math re-examination date



It is come to notice of board that certain miscreants active on social media are trying to mislead students, parents and teachers by circulating a fake letter in the name and style of Controller Examinations CBSE. All are advised to ignore this fake letter: CBSE pic.twitter.com/0HyfQwFCCQ

New Delhi: Rumours are doing rounds on social media that the tenth board mathematics re-examination will be conducted on April 30 but CBSE has denied it and has said that it has not made any announcement regarding the tenth board mathematics examination.Math exam has to be re-conducted because question paper for the same was leaked on the day of examination.Sources informed that CBSE has decied to conduct the re-examination on April 30 , but CBSE however denies the information.Class 10 Maths examination and class 12 Economics examination was canceled by the CBSE because of question paper leak.Earlier, CBSE had announced the dates for class 12 Economics paper, which is scheduled on April 25.However, no announcement has so far been made about class 10 Math examination . CBSE has made it clear that the rumors that are going on on social media are false.