CBSE class 12th XII results announced on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE exams began on March 1 and concluded on April 22. This year, a total of 10,67,900 candidates registered for the Class 12 exam as against 10,40,368 in 2015.
HRD Minister Smriti Irani had earlier this week assured students during a Facebook chat that the result for CBSE Board exams for class X and XII will be declared "on time" before the end of this month.
As per previous years, the board will also be disseminating its results through Interactive Voice Response System.
Schools under the Delhi region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office after declaration of the result and people are advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results.
Follow these three steps to check your results:
1: Access the official websites: www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
First Published: 20 May 2016 08:18 PM