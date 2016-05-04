CBSE class 12th (HSC) board exam results 2016 to be declared on May 30 @ cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE has conducted the Class XII exams from March 1 to April 24 this year while Class X the Board-based exams were held from March 1 to March 28.
For class 12th, the total number of registered candidates is 10,67,900 of whom 6,21,259 are boys and 4,46,641 are girls.
Students who appeared for CBSE class 12th Examination for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS.
Follow these simple steps to check your results:
1: Access the CBSE official website: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in
2: Click on 'Results' tab
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
