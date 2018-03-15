CBSE denies leak of Class XII Accountancy Paper through WhatsApp



New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Eduction on Thrusday issued a statement denying paper leak of Class XII Accountancy examination. “There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the Exam centres,” it said.“During the process of Examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through whatsapp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations,” the statement further readThe Board has decided to take strict action against such activities by lodging an FIR.The statement by CBSE came after a meeting was called upon to discuss the matter by its senior officials.Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Education Minister in the morning said he had received complaints about the leak. He had directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board."Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia said on Twitter.The news of the paper comes a day after the the CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination held on February 21 this year. The government had to launch a CBI probe following relentless protests by aspiring candidates from across the country outside SSC HQ at CGO Complex in the national capital.