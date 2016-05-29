CBSE Class 10th Results: 1,68,541 students score perfect 10 CGPA; girls outshine boys

Last year a total of 94,474 students scored a perfect 10 CGPA, of them 49,392 were boys and 45,082 girls in CBSE results.While the number of boys, who have scored 10 CGPA is more, girls have done better in terms of pass percentage.Girls have a pass percentage of 96.36 per cent which is better than boys who had a pass percentage of 96.11 per cent in the CBSE Class 10th exam.Overall the pass percentage this year is 96.21 which has come down from 97.32 percent in the previous year.Area-wise, the Thiruvananthapuram area was ahead of other regions with a pass percentage of 99.87 followed by Chennai region which closely followed with a pass percentage of 99.69 per cent.A total of 14,91,293 candidates were registered for Class class 10th examination which amounted to an increase of about 8.5 per cent candidates over the last year.Differently abled candidates also did well in the exam with 95.18 per cent of them clearing it.School category wise, the Central Government run Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyalayas (JNV) have scored a pass percentage of 98.87 per cent followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) who have a pass percentage of 98.85 per cent.Independent schools have a pass percentage of 97.72 per cent while government schools have a pass percentage of 86.61 per cent.According to data shared by CBSE, 85.62 percent students of Government aided schools have passed.In terms of scoring a perfect 10 CGPA score, independent schools take the lion's share with 1,51,061 of their students falling in this category. 12,719 KV and 3209 JNV students also scored, a CGPA score of 10.The figures of government schools in this regard are not as impressive with 1,242 students from government schools and 307 students from government aided schools scoring a perfect 10 CGPA.