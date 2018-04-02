CBSE Class 10th re-examination likely to get cancelled: HRD Ministry sources

As per sources, the ministry is not awaiting a final decision by CBSE.This comes amid massive protests and opposition from students, who have to bear the brunt of someone’s mischief.Amid a nationwide outrage, the HRD ministry on Sunday suspended one board official and initiated a probe even as the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, for their alleged involvement in the leak of the Class 12 economics paper.Mounting pressure on the government, the Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak out on the matter, even as the initial probe found that it was friendship, not money that prompted the two school teachers to leak the class XII exam paper to a tutor at a coaching centre.All the three - Rishabh (29) and Rohit (26), teachers at Mother Khajani Convent School, a private school in Bawana, and Tauqeer (26), a tutor at a private coaching centre there - were arrested, the police said.The school is also under the scanner for allegedly providing the question paper to the teachers around 9.10 am, 35 minutes before the stipulated time, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.