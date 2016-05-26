CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016; SSC Results are not to be declared today: Reports

However, the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the dates for class 10th (SSC) results soon.
We know that waiting for exam results, especially for big tests like Class 10th or 12th examinations could sometimes be a stressful experience. However, we are keeping you updated on on priority about your results.
Once announced, You can check results on these websites: www.cbse.nic.in www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in
ALSO READ: CBSE class 10th results; How to cope with stress on results day
According to the board, of the total 14,99,122 registered students for Class 10th examination, 8,92,685 are boys and 6,06,437 are girls.
The schools will automatically get their results on the email ids already registered with the Board.
In the CBSE class 12th results declared last week, the overall pass percentage was 83.05 which is an improvement over last year’s 82 percent.
ALSO READ: What if your result don’t go your way?
In all a total of 10,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam this year, a 2.38 percent increase over the number of candidates that appeared last year.
With a pass percentage of 88.58 per cent, girls once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class XII Board examination. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 78.85 per cent.
Follow these three steps to check your results:
1: Access the official websites: www.cbse.nic.in www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 May 2016 07:09 PM