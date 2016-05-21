CBSE class 12th results: Girls outperform boys; Sukriti Gupta of Delhi's Montfort School tops board

2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

The wait for over 10 lakh candidates came to an end with the declaration of Class 12th results 2016 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today.The All India topper Sukriti Gupta of Monfort School, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, has scored 99.4 percent marks. She has scored 497 marks out of the total 500.Palak Goyal of Tagore public School, Pehowa, Kurukshetra (Haryana), secured second rank in CBSE class 12th examinations with 99.2 percent marks."I scored 100 marks in Physics and Chemistry and 99 in Mathematics, English and Computer Science. I am happy that I secured first rank in CBSE class 12th exmaninations," Sukriti Gupta told ABP News."I want to be an engineer. I am preparing for exams and will appear for the JEE advanced exam on Sunday," she added."For securing good marks, understanding of every subject is must. My school teachers have always clarified my doubts whenever I sought their help," she said.The results, which were made available on the CBSE’s official website – cbseresults.nic.in – saw a total of 82 percent students clear the exams.With a pass percentage of 88.58 per cent, girls once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class XII Board examination.Boys recorded a pass percentage of 78.85 per cent.Region-wise, South India has done better than others with the over all pass percentage of Thiruvanathapuram Region at 97.61 percent being the highest followed by Chennai which has a pass percentage of 92.63.The overall pass percentage this year is 83.05 which is an improvement over last year’s 82 percent.In all a total of 10,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam this year, a 2.38 percent increase over the number of candidates that appeared last year.In a statement released here, the CBSE said that for the second consecutive year, CBSE has declared results of all ten regions on the same day.The duration of examination was from March 1 to April 26 2016.The Board results for all its regions can be accessed at on three websites-www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.The schools will automatically get their results on the email ids already registered with the Board.Starting this year, CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at www.digilocker.gov.in.The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.1: Access the official websites: www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in 3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.