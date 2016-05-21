CBSE Board Class 12th result declared; check Cbse.nic.in & Cbseresults.nic.in

Students can access their results on three websites- www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available via Android mobile app-DigiResults.
As per previous years, the board will also be disseminating its results through Interactive Voice Response System.
Schools under the Delhi region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office after declaration of the result and people are advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results.
The second phase of telecounselling will also commence along with the announcement of the results and will continue till 4th of June.
The CBSE exams began on 1st of March and concluded on 22nd of April. This year, over ten lakh students registered for the Class 12th exam.
First Published: 21 May 2016 05:46 AM