CBSE Board Class 10th X Results 2016: SSC Results declared on 27 May @ Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in

Now the wait has been over and the speculations have been put to the end. The students who appeared for CBSE class 10th exams will be able to check their results on these websites today : www.cbse.nic.in www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in
However, we advice students to keep a check on results from 11 am today as even class 12th results were declared by the CBSE an hour earlier than what was being notified.
The class 10th results can be accessed on three websites- www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in. Stay with us for latest updates on your results.
READ: CBSE class 10th results; How to cope with stress on results day
According to the board, of the total 14,99,122 registered students for Class 10th examination, 8,92,685 are boys and 6,06,437 are girls.
The schools will automatically get their results on the email ids already registered with the Board.
As per previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its result on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
There were 2,860 differently-abled students who registered this year. Depending on their abilities, the education board made special provisions to facilitate their appearance in the examination.
These provisions included granting extra time to students or allowing them to avail the help of a scribe or adult prompter.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced its Class 12th examination results on May 21 at 10:30 am.
In the CBSE class 12th results declared last week, the overall pass percentage was 83.05 which is an improvement over last year’s 82 percent.
ALSO READ: What if your result don’t go your way?
In all a total of 10,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam this year, a 2.38 percent increase over the number of candidates that appeared last year.
Video: Meet CBSE class 12th topper Sukriti Gupta
With a pass percentage of 88.58 per cent, girls once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class XII Board examination. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 78.85 per cent.
Follow these three steps to check your results:
1: Access the official websites: www.cbse.nic.in www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 May 2016 08:20 AM