CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016: SSC Results likely to be declared (today) on May 27 @ Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in

The CBSE board has conducted its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination in the month of March.Students who appeared for CBSE class 10th Examinations for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS.The class 10th results can be accessed on three websites- www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.The schools will automatically get their results on the email ids already registered with the Board.According to the board, of the total 14,99,122 registered students for Class 10th examination, 8,92,685 are boys and 6,06,437 are girls.In the CBSE class 12th results declared last week, the overall pass percentage was 83.05 which is an improvement over last year’s 82 percent.With a pass percentage of 88.58 per cent, girls once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class XII Board examination. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 78.85 per cent.In all a total of 10,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam this year, a 2.38 percent increase over the number of candidates that appeared last year.2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.