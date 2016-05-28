 CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016; Results announced, check Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016; Results announced, check Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016; Results announced, check Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in

By: || Updated: 28 May 2016 08:43 AM
CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016; Results announced, check Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in
NEW DELHI: The CBSE Board class 10th, CBSE class X, CBSE 10th class results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today. The students who appeared for CBSE Board class 10th, CBSE class X, CBSE 10th class examinations will be able to check their results on these websites today : www.cbse.nic.in  www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in

Girls have performed better than Boys. Pass percentage of Girls is 96.36 as compared to that of Boys which is  96.11, said board.

Over all pass percentage of Thiruvanathapuram Region is 99.87 which is the highest as compared to other Regions, CBSE said in a press release.

This year, 14,99,122 students, including 8,92,685 boys and 6,06,437 girls, from 15,309 schools registered for CBSE Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of Class 10 students in 2015 was 97.32 last year.

ALSO READ: What if your result don’t go your way?

The students who opted for board-based scheme appeared for the examination between March 1 and March 28. Those who opted for school-based examination took the papers from March 10 onwards.

As per previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its result on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

There were 2,860 differently-abled students who registered this year. Depending on their abilities, the education board made special provisions to facilitate their appearance in the examination.

These provisions included granting extra time to students or allowing them to avail the help of a scribe or adult prompter.

RESULT STATISTICS :-


In total 1491293 candidates were registered for class X examination this year. This amounts to an increase of about  8.5 % candidates over that of last year.

HIGHLIGHTS:



  • Pass percentage of 2015 = 32

  • Pass percentage of 2016 =  21


Follow these three steps to check your results:

1: Access the official websites: www.cbse.nic.in  www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in

2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tamil Nadu forest fire doused: Defence Minister

trending now

VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport
VIDEO
Construction of Ram temple is certain: RSS