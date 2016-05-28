CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2016; Results announced, check Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in

Girls have performed better than Boys. Pass percentage of Girls is 96.36 as compared to that of Boys which is 96.11, said board.
Over all pass percentage of Thiruvanathapuram Region is 99.87 which is the highest as compared to other Regions, CBSE said in a press release.
This year, 14,99,122 students, including 8,92,685 boys and 6,06,437 girls, from 15,309 schools registered for CBSE Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of Class 10 students in 2015 was 97.32 last year.
The students who opted for board-based scheme appeared for the examination between March 1 and March 28. Those who opted for school-based examination took the papers from March 10 onwards.
As per previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its result on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
There were 2,860 differently-abled students who registered this year. Depending on their abilities, the education board made special provisions to facilitate their appearance in the examination.
These provisions included granting extra time to students or allowing them to avail the help of a scribe or adult prompter.
RESULT STATISTICS :-
In total 1491293 candidates were registered for class X examination this year. This amounts to an increase of about 8.5 % candidates over that of last year.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Follow these three steps to check your results:
1: Access the official websites: www.cbse.nic.in www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’ and your results will be flashed on the screen.
First Published: 28 May 2016 03:31 AM