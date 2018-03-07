CBI wants narco test on Karti Chidambaram

The CBI on Wednesday moved a court here seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, in connection with an INX Media money laundering case.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested Special Judge Sunil Rana for the narco test, saying it would help unearth the conspiracy in the case.The court directed the CBI to move an application before it on Friday, when Karti Chidambaram will be presented before the court on expiry of his three-day CBI custody.The agency is likely to move another application seeking the court's direction to issue production warrant against Indrani Mukerjea, former media baron who is a witness in the money laundering case and currently jailed in a murder case, and Chidambaram's chartered accountant S. Bhaskaraman.The CBI has maintained that Mukerjea, also an accused in the case, had told a magistrate that Chidambaram junior met her in a hotel in Delhi and asked for a bribe of $1 million for helping INX Media get FIPB clearance.On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI that is investigating allegations of his taking money for getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media -- now renamed 9X Media -- when his father was Finance Minister.He has dubbed the allegations as "politically motivated".