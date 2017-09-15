CBI to probe Pradyuman's murder, Haryana Govt takes over Ryan International School

The victim's family was long demanding a CBI probe in the case and had even moved to the Supreme Court seeking intervention of the central probe agency.Khattar visited slain boy's family at their residence in Gurugram and said the case will be handed over to the CBI. He also said that the state government will take over the Ryan International School's management for next three months.The brutal murder in which a 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar was already arrested has sent shock waves across the country. Class 2 student Pradyuman was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of the school.As police are working to crack the case, Subhash Garg, a businessman, claimed the conductor carried the injured boy to a car to be shifted to a hospital on the orders of two teachers.Garg said he had gone to deposit his son's fees on Friday and was standing at the main reception in the school when he heard some commotion."I saw two female teachers and two students were following an injured student who was being carried by Ashok Kumar. One of the teachers was weeping at that moment. She ordered Kumar to place him at the rear seat of the car," Garg told PTI."There were also blood stains spread all over the place in a small toilet at the ground floor of the school building. There were blood stains on Kumar's shirt which may be due to the fact that he was carrying the boy," he claimed.He further claimed that Kumar was behaving normally which is a rare thing for someone who has committed a crime, adding he recorded 1.14 minute video.The school bus' driver Saurabh Raghav claimed Kumar was made a scapegoat by the school teachers.The case snowballed into a major national issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.(With inputs from agencies)